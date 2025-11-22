Getty Images Sport
Harry Kane's Bayern Munich left stunned after Luis Diaz hit with hefty Champions League ban for red card against PSG
In-form Bayern forward Diaz receives ban for 'serious rough play'
Diaz almost went from hero to zero after receiving his marching orders against PSG on 4 November. The Bayern forward scored twice but was then dismissed following a poor tackle on right-back Hakimi. The Morocco international had to be substituted with a severely sprained ankle and has not played since, with UEFA deeming the challenge to be “serious rough play”.
However, despite being reduced to ten men, Harry Kane-led Bayern were able to hold out for a huge victory against defending champions PSG. The Bundesliga heavyweights are currently top of the Champions League standings, leading the way ahead of second-placed Arsenal thanks to a superior goal difference.
Former Liverpool winger has forged strong relationship with Kane
Bayern have now been handed the difficult task of trying to create further distance between themselves and Arsenal without the aid of Diaz. The two teams lock horns in north London on Wednesday.
Diaz will also miss Bayern’s European clashes with Portuguese side Sporting CP and Belgian outfit Union Saint-Gilloise on Tuesday, 9 December and Wednesday, 21 January respectively. The Bavarians’ head coach Vincent Kompany said earlier on Friday that he expected Diaz to receive a one-game ban from UEFA.
Diaz has been in excellent form for Bayern since arriving from Premier League side Liverpool in the summer. The 28-year-old has scored 11 goals in 17 games in all competitions for the German giants, who also top the Bundesliga table.
Quick to build a telepathic relationship with star striker Kane, Diaz has also recorded four assists in the Bundesliga this season. Meanwhile, the England captain has scored a remarkable 23 goals in Bayern’s 17 games in all competitions this season.
Two Bayern forwards have shared compliments with each other
Speaking to German newspaper BILD in September, Diaz revealed Kane was the one team-mate who had surprised him the most since moving to Bayern, saying: “From my time at Liverpool, when he was still at Tottenham, I knew he scored a lot of goals. But when I first trained with him, I thought, 'This guy is brutal!'
“He does everything, scores goals, shapes the play, and even defends. He totally surprised me. I'm very happy to be playing alongside him now.”
And Kane returned the compliment after Diaz scored a wonderful goal in Bayern’s 2-2 league draw with Union Berlin before the international break, describing the strike as “incredible”.
“The way he [Diaz] kept the ball in and got past his defender and then score was, just a special goal, a really, really special goal,” Kane added. “He's been pulling stuff out like that all season but I reckon that's probably his best.”
Hakimi needs scooter to collect African Footballer of the Year prize
Meanwhile, PSG and Morocco full-back Hakimi was recently crowned 2025 African Footballer of the Year at the Confederation of African Football (CAF) awards. Nursing the injury which was inflicted by Diaz, the 27-year-old collected his trophy with the help of a scooter on Wednesday.
Former Real Madrid ace Hakimi has been in terrific form for PSG in 2025-26, having registered the joint-most assists (3) in the Champions League this season. He has also scored two goals in Ligue 1, with Luis Enrique’s side currently second and just one point behind leaders Marseille ahead of Saturday’s clash with Le Havre.
Up next for Bayern & PSG: Freiburg and Le Havre await European giants
Having captured their first Champions League title as part of the treble-winning 2024-25 campaign, manager Luis Enrique has urged PSG to end the year on a high. In his pre-match press conference ahead of the Le Havre match, he said: "We're always looking to improve, and we want to stay at the top of the league.
“We've got two more big Champions League games before the end of the year, then our opening game in the Coupe de France and then the Intercontinental Cup. We've got our minds set on winning every game and on continuing to improve.”
Meanwhile, Bayern entertain 10th-placed Freiburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday afternoon. Kompany’s undefeated charges are currently six points ahead of second-placed RB Leipzig in the table.
