No mercy from Bayern Munich! Harry Kane scores goal of the season contender & magical Michael Olise lights up Allianz Arena as runaway Bundesliga leaders hit Wolfsburg for EIGHT

Looking to open up an ominous 11-point margin over second-placed Borussia Dortmund, league leaders Bayern took the lead after five minutes when Diaz’s cross took a slight deflection on its way through to Wolfsburg defender Kilian Fischer, who was unable to sort his feet out in time as he put through his own net.

However, the Wolves - who scored nine goals in their previous three league games beforehand - flexed their attacking muscles once again when Lovro Majer’s superb reverse pass was collected by Dzenan Pejcinovic, who coolly slotted past Manuel Neuer for his fourth strike of the season.

But while the Allianz Arena was momentarily silenced, the home fans were soon celebrating once again as Olise collected Konrad Laimer’s pass before picking out Diaz with a terrific cross, which the former Liverpool forward headed home from close range on the half-hour mark.

Wolfsburg were then made to sweat over the prospect of being reduced to 10 men following Moritz Jenz’s robust tackle on Kane, but the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) decided there was no further action required - much to the frustration of the Bayern striker.

Returning to the field following the half-time interval, Bayern came close to opening up a two-goal buffer when Olise was sent through on goal, but the ex-Crystal Palace man’s effort was palmed away by Wolfsburg goalkeeper Kamil Grabara.

However, Olise didn’t have to wait too long to get another sniff at goal, sidestepping Wolfsburg defenders Fischer and Konstantinos Koulierakis just moments later, before curling a beautiful effort into the far corner.

And the 24-year-old had a hand in Bayern’s fourth, which came just three minutes later as defender Jenz scored Wolfsburg’s second own goal of the evening when trying to prevent Diaz from scoring at the far post.

As Wolfsburg continued to falter, Bayern scored two goals in the space of a minute - Kane latching onto Goretzka's clever free-kick to tee up Guerreiro, before the England captain spectacularly found the top corner with his 20th goal in just his 16th league game of the season.

And in what was his 50th Bundesliga appearance for Bayern, Olise soon made it seven as he got on the end of a crisp through ball from Diaz, before converting past a helpless Grabara with his so-called 'weaker' right foot.

Showing no signs of slowing up, Bayern added further gloss to their handsome victory late on when Goretzka slid the ball into the far corner for what was his first goal of the campaign.