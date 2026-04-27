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Bayern Munich chief gives Harry Kane contract update & confirms Michael Olise transfer stance
Evolution under Vincent Kompany
Kane's impact at the Allianz Arena extends beyond his staggering return of 138 goals in 141 matches. Rummenigge highlighted how the veteran forward has evolved his game under the tutelage of manager Vincent Kompany. The striker is no longer just a traditional number nine but has become a "playing striker" who frequently drops into deeper positions to link play. This tactical flexibility has become a cornerstone of Bayern's offensive strategy. The Bayern supervisory board member noted that this transformation is "very important" for the team's overall rhythm.
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Kane contract talks on the horizon
Rummenigge has revealed that the club plans to open formal contract negotiations with Kane once the current campaign concludes. The 32-year-old is still under contract with Bayern until 2027. Speaking to t-online, Rummenigge emphasised the striker's importance. "Getting Harry Kane to Munich was an important coup in the history of the club," he stated. "It is known that he had a release clause. He didn't trigger that and signalled that he would definitely stay in Munich. And, as agreed, now those responsible in the operational area will hold talks with him at some stage after the season."
The stance on Olise
While Kane’s future looks set to be tied down, Bayern have also issued a stern hands-off warning regarding Olise. The French winger has been in sensational form, contributing heavily to Bayern's hunt for a treble this season. Despite significant interest from the Premier League, specifically from Liverpool who are scouring Europe for a replacement for Mohamed Salah, Bayern have no intention of selling.
Rummenigge was categoric in his assessment of the former Crystal Palace man, stating there is no amount of money that would tempt the club to part ways with him. "He's a wonderful player. I also appreciate how reserved and almost media-shy he is. That's rare these days. He's a great guy, and on the pitch, he's outstanding, the way he plays football, almost magically. In 2009, we had an incredible offer from Chelsea for Franck Ribéry. At the time, it would have been a new world transfer record. I then went to our then CFO, Karl Hopfner, and Uli Hoeneß with this offer. We discussed it for two hours, trying to figure out what to do with it. That day, we made a fundamental decision: that in the future, we would never sell a player we would miss on the pitch. And this unwritten rule still applies today. For a player like Olise, there's no price tag that would make us flinch."
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A firm message to European rivals
The refusal to entertain bids for Olise was echoed by Bayern CEO Max Eberl, who recently dismissed any suggestion that a massive offer could change the club's mind. Olise, who is under contract until 2029, has become one of the most coveted talents in Europe after recording 19 goals and 26 assists this term. However, with Bayern's hierarchy unified in their position, it appears that European rivals will have to look elsewhere.
Olise and Kane will be back in action when travel to PSG for the first leg of their Champions League semi-final tie on Tuesday night.