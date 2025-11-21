Bayern Munich chief confirms Antony transfer talks after Vincent Kompany's late-night phone call on deadline day ahead of Real Betis move

Antony’s revival at Betis is rooted in everything he endured before arriving in Seville. Speaking about his turbulent spell at Old Trafford, he admitted how difficult those months were.

“I felt like I was disrespected… more than 40 days in the hotel, training separately,” he said. “I learn from everything I go through and learn that everything is possible when you persist.”

What ultimately brought him back to Betis was happiness, his own and his family’s. Antony stressed that money could never outweigh peace of mind: “Money is important, but happiness is much more… my children and my wife are happy here.”

He will be aiming to increase his tally even further when Betis face Girona on Sunday.