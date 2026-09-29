Bayern Munich board member addresses Florian Wirtz return rumours amid his ongoing Liverpool difficulties

Wirtz joined Liverpool for a staggering £116 million last summer, but the Germany international has endured a difficult spell on Merseyside. According to an interview with German outlet AZ, Rummenigge is closely monitoring the situation.

Wirtz managed seven goals and eight assists across 49 appearances in his debut season as the club faltered under Arne Slot. Now, under new manager Andoni Iraola, he has registered just one assist in six outings. This dramatic dip has prompted heavy scrutiny over his form, fuelling rumours of a swift departure.