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Bayern Munich will beat Real Madrid! Harry Kane & Co tipped to go all the way and win the treble by Germany legend
Matthaus backs Bayern to beat Madrid
Bayern secured their place in the last eight with an incredible 10-2 aggregate win over Italian side Atalanta, while Real Madrid cruised past Manchester City 5-1 on aggregate to set up what promises to be one of the ties of the round. Matthaus, Germany's most capped international player of all time and a previous Bayern Munich captain, did not mince his words when suggesting his former club will beat the most successful European team of all time.
"Bayern is the team that is currently performing best in Europe. Not just because of two games, but actually over the entire year. That's why Bayern is also the favourite against Real Madrid for me," he said. It is a bold call given Real Madrid's pedigree in the competition. Los Blancos are 15-time European champions and have eliminated City in each of the last four seasons, with Federico Valverde's stunning hat-trick in the first leg of their last-16 tie an example of just how dangerous Alvaro Arbeloa's side remain, despite their inconsistent form in La Liga.
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Treble talk for Bayern
Matthaus went even further than simply backing Bayern to beat Madrid. The 64-year-old believes Kompany's side have the quality to sweep all three major trophies available to them this season, a feat not managed by a German club since Bayern themselves last achieved it in 2019-20. "I believe Bayern can not only win the title, but even the treble this year. The chances are definitely there, and the quality in the team is excellent at both ends of the pitch," he added.
Bayern are nine points clear of Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga after 26 games, with their grip on the title not loosening. In the DFB-Pokal, they face Bayer Leverkusen away in the semi-final, and the Bavarians have already won the German Supercup.
Bayern chairman takes more cautious approach
Bayern's former president Uli Hoeness was just as optimistic about the Bundesliga title, although he appeared slightly more cautious about the treble talk. "I'd say we'll be German champions," the 74-year-old said. He also echoed Matthaus's broader admiration for the current squad, adding that Bayern "haven't had such great chances in terms of playing quality for a long time as they have this year." Although, Hoeness did offer a note of caution regarding the DFB-Pokal semi-final against Leverkusen. "This will be difficult," he warned, acknowledging that the Werkself remain one of the few sides in Germany capable of giving Bayern a genuine test.
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Kane the heart of Bayern dominance
Central to Bayern's hopes across all three competitions is Kane, who has been in extraordinary form throughout the season. The England captain scored twice against Atalanta in the second leg, taking his Champions League tally for the club to 19 goals in just 18 home games. His 49 goals across all competitions this season make him the most prolific striker in Europe's top leagues. Bayern last won the Champions League in 2019-20, beating Paris Saint-Germain in Lisbon, completing a treble under Hansi Flick that season. Should they replicate that feat in 2026, Kane would become the first English player to win the competition with a German club. If that dream comes to fruition, the former Tottenham man would surely become one of the favourites to land the Ballon d'Or.
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