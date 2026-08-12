Bayern Munich install massive anti-spying privacy wall at Sabener Strasse as Vincent Kompany ramps up training ground secrecy

The atmosphere at Bayern’s historic training ground has shifted significantly as the club moves to implement a new era of tactical secrecy. According to Bild, work began earlier this week on a series of imposing new privacy fences at the Sabener Strasse facility, and by Wednesday, the true scale of the project became clear to onlookers. Bayern is effectively sealing itself off from the outside world with a giant XXL privacy screen that was partially installed to shield the first-team activities.

Around the new training pitch currently under construction, massive steel pillars standing nearly ten meters high were erected over recent weeks to provide the necessary framework for this sophisticated shield. The mechanism behind this anti-espionage barrier is an advanced rope-and-pulley system designed to hoist a large, grey privacy tarpaulin into position at a moment's notice. While the system was tested on Tuesday morning without the fabric, Wednesday saw the first section of the heavy-duty sheeting attached to a thick steel tube and winched into place.