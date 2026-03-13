Bayern Munich receive Alphonso Davies injury boost as Canada boss Jesse Marsch reveals extent of full-back's latest setback

Marsch further explained that Canada intend to support Bayern by leaving their talismanic captain out of the upcoming international window. "We will probably not call him into the squad in March and leave him in Munich so that he becomes fully fit again. That is ok. I am confident that he will do exactly that," the former RB Leipzig boss stated regarding the March fixtures.

The coach emphasised the importance of a patient approach, especially given Davies' history with a serious ACL injury in 2025. "My message to him was: 'Stay positive. It is not easy when you come back from such a long-term injury. Everything will be fine. You are young and strong. We just have to take the right steps to make sure that no further setbacks happen,'" Marsch added.