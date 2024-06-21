Calhanoglu Inter Torino Serie AGetty
Soham Mukherjee

Bayern making moves! Bundesliga giants in talks to sign Hakan Calhanoglu from Inter Milan, after agreeing Michael Olise deal with Crystal Palace

Hakan CalhanogluBayern MunichTransfersBundesligaInterSerie A

Bayern Munich are reportedly in talks to sign Turkish midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu from Inter Milan.

  • Bayern are building a robust squad for next season
  • Have already struck a deal with Palace for Olise
  • Also in talks with Inter for Calhanoglu
