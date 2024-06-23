Barnabas Varga stretchered off pitch with screens up as Dominik Szoboszlai & Hungary players left in tears after horror incident in Euro 2024 game against Scotland
Barnabas Varga was stretchered off the pitch with screens up in hugely worrying scenes during Hungary's Euro 2024 clash with Scotland.
- Varga left floored after collision in box
- Hungary team-mates left visibly emotional
- Forward removed from pitch with screens up