Barcelona open talks to sign teenage centre-back from Tottenham
The race for a rising star
Flick’s search for defensive reinforcements has led Barcelona to Hamburg, Sky reports, where Tottenham loanee Vuskovic is enjoying a stellar breakthrough campaign. The 19-year-old, who has made 23 appearances and contributed four goals, has established himself as a pillar of the HSV defence, acting as a threat in both areas. His underlying statistics are equally impressive, boasting an 84 per cent pass completion rate and winning 68 per cent of his individual duels. While Hamburg are desperate to retain the Croatia U21 international, their lack of financial power compared to European heavyweights makes a permanent stay in Germany increasingly unlikely.
A romantic dream versus reality
Despite the growing interest from Camp Nou, there remains a strong emotional pull for Vuskovic to stay at Hamburg. The defender’s brother, Mario, is also at Hamburg and currently serving a doping ban but is set to return to action in November. Speaking in February, Luka admitted that playing alongside his sibling is a major motivation. "If Mario will be able to play again in the autumn, then I would have the chance to play with him, which is currently my biggest wish," he revealed. "That would be a dream come true for me."
Hamburg’s professional football director, Claus Costa, remained realistic regarding the situation. He stated: "Contractually, there's no chance he'll stay. It's purely a loan, and we have no means to secure Luka to HSV long-term," as he informed Sport1. The official acknowledged: "Of course, there's this romantic notion that Luka will one day play alongside his brother Mario."
Flick’s vision for the Blaugrana
Flick is expected to be presented with at least one marquee defensive signing this summer to provide competition for the existing squad. Vuskovic, who is under contract at Tottenham until 2030, represents a long-term investment rather than a quick fix. Spurs originally beat several top clubs to his signature, and with the club looking to build a youthful, dynamic side in north London, Barcelona may face a difficult task in convincing the Premier League outfit to part with one of their most prized assets.
A crucial decision for Spurs
The immediate focus for Vuskovic is finishing the season strongly with Hamburg as they push for their seasonal objectives. Once the loan expires, the ball will be firmly in Tottenham’s court. Spurs must decide whether to integrate the teenager into the first-team squad for pre-season or sanction another loan - potentially back to Hamburg to allow the Vuskovic brothers their romantic reunion. For Barcelona, the next few weeks will be spent formalising their interest, but with a contract running for another four years, any deal would require a significant transfer fee. The summer window will reveal if the lure of La Liga outweighs the prospect of a career in the Premier League.
