Barcelona star Lamine Yamal confirms breakup as he insists he has 'merely parted ways' with Nicki Nicole

However, trouble began to brew earlier this month when Spanish tabloids claimed that Yamal had secretly met Italian influencer Anna Gegnoso during a short trip to Milan. The reports suggested the youngster had flown in on a private jet accompanied by his cousin and close friend, with the visit allegedly confirmed through social media posts. One of Yamal’s friends, Souhaib, had shared clips from Milan, while Gegnoso posted a video from the Armani Hotel. But Yamal’s latest statement clarifies the timeline as he insisted that the trip took place after he and Nicki had already split, and there was no infidelity.

Speaking to Javi Hoyos on D Corazon (via Sport), Yamal set the record straight: "We are not together, but has not been because of any infidelity. We have simply separated and that’s it. Everything that is coming out has nothing to do with our relationship. I have not been unfaithful to him nor have I been with another person."