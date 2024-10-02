Barcelona sign Wojciech Szczesny! Former Arsenal and Juventus goalkeeper comes out of retirement to sign for Catalans after Marc-Andre ter Stegen injury
Barcelona have confirmed that goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny has signed for the club after Marc-Andre ter Stegen was ruled out with a long-term injury.
- Barcelona sign Szczesny for rest of season
- Goalkeeper has come out of retirement
- Moves after Barca lose Marc-Andre ter Stegen to injury