Barcelona set to sign controversial Portuguese wonderkid Cardoso Varela

Getty Images SportParshva ShahBarcelona set to sign controversial Portuguese wonderkid Cardoso VarelaTransfersLaLigaLiga PortugalFC PortoBarcelonaBarcelona are keen to add the talents of the young Cardoso Varela to their club's youth ranks and are apparently closing in on a transfer.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowBarca close to signing Portuguese talent VarelaPlays primarily as a left wingerIs a product of the Porto youth academyFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱