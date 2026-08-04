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Barcelona complete record-breaking Kerolin transfer as Manchester City receive biggest fee in WSL history
A landmark deal for the Women's Super League
Barcelona have officially completed the signing of Brazilian international forward Kerolin from Manchester City in a deal that shatters existing transfer records.
According to Sky Sports, The Catalan giants have agreed to pay a fee believed to be worth around £1.25m, making the 26-year-old the largest fee ever received by a WSL club. This monumental figure comfortably eclipses the previous record, which was set only last summer when Olivia Smith moved from Liverpool to Arsenal in a deal worth £1m.
The move represents a significant profit for Manchester City, who brought the attacker to the Joie Stadium from the NWSL just 18 months ago. While City lose a key component of their attacking line, the financial windfall sets a new precedent for the league's ability to generate massive export fees.
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Barcelona's aggressive summer recruitment
The acquisition of Kerolin comes at a time of significant transition for Barcelona, who have seen several high-profile departures this summer. The European champions were forced into the market after losing two-time Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas and defensive stalwart Mapi Leon to London City Lionesses.
With Salma Parraluelo also departing for Champions League rivals Lyon, the Blaugrana hierarchy identified Kerolin as the priority target to rejuvenate their frontline. According to reports, the Brazilian has signed a contract running through to 2030, tying her long-term future to the Estadi Johan Cruyff.
Barca splash out on Kerolin
This transfer also signals a major shift in Barcelona's financial strategy. Historically, the club has been cautious with transfer fees in the women's department, rarely exceeding the £500,000 mark. Their previous record signing was England midfielder Keira Walsh, who joined from Manchester City in 2022 for approximately £400,000.
By more than doubling that investment for Kerolin, Barcelona have demonstrated their commitment to maintaining their dominance at the summit of European football despite the growing financial might of English and American clubs.
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Success and impact in Manchester
Kerolin’s time at Manchester City was characterized by efficiency and big-game performances. Last season, she netted nine goals in just 15 league appearances, helping Andree Jeglertz's side secure their first league title since 2016.
Her contribution went beyond just scoring, as she provided five assists and delivered a standout hat-trick against Chelsea in February that proved decisive in the title race. She leaves the club having won both the WSL title and the Women's FA Cup, cementing her legacy in a very short period.
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