Barcelona re-announce signing of Joao Cancelo just hours after deleting original confirmation of deal amid paperwork issue

Barcelona have been on the lookout for defensive reinforcements during the January transfer window and have decided to reunite with their former full-back Cancelo, who will spend the remainder of the 2025-26 season on loan at Camp Nou.

"Now it’s official: Joao Cancelo is once again a Barca player. FC Barcelona and Al Hilal Saudi FC have reached an agreement for the loan of the Portuguese full-back until the end of the season. He will wear the number 2 shirt," a club statement read.

"The signing ceremony took place this Tuesday at the club’s offices and was attended by FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta, first vice-president Rafael Yuste, board member Joan Soler, and Director of the Football Area Anderson Luis de Souza (Deco), along with the player’s family."