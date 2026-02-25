Getty/GOAL
Barcelona presidential candidate's camp insists Harry Kane is 'interested' in transfer from Bayern Munich
Kane's future yet to be finalised
Kane is still shining in the Bundesliga with Bayern and continues to bang in the goals for the Bavarian giants. The England international has 28 in just 23 league outings so far this season as he bids to beat Lewandowski's famous record. His goalscoring exploits have led to speculation that Barcelona would like to bring him to Camp Nou at the end of the season. Kane's current contract with Bayern expires in 2027 and an extension has yet to be agreed. Bayern are said to be "convinced" Kane will stay, but until an agreement is reached speculation about his future is likely to continue.
Vilajoana has said that Kane would be a perfect fit for Barca. He told ESPN: "I think he's a player who would be a great fit, pending his contractual situation: it's Harry Kane. Kane is a centre forward who would fit in perfectly with our style of play. He's a striker who is capable of dropping back to link up with his teammates. He is also capable of playing as a pure No.9, a killer, a finisher. He is a player who brings mobility. He also performs well when teams sit deep. He would add a lot of value to Barcelona's game."
'We think he might be interested'
Vilajoana's campaign manager Jordi Codina has further fuelled talk of a potential move by insisting there has been contact with Kane. He told Mundo Deportivo: "As we explained the other day, we—not personally, but through people acting on our behalf—have had conversations and so on, and we think the player might be interested. In fact, I believe countless players would be willing to talk and come to Barça if Barça called them.
“Harry Kane, as we explained the other day, is a player with excellent link-up play. He’s a goalscorer. He’s a player with proven experience. I’m absolutely convinced that Harry Kane would fit perfectly into Barça’s style of play.
“From here, several things have to happen. One is that we get there, that we really see how the club is doing and how its finances are, because I unfortunately think it might be in worse shape than we’re being told. And then we have to negotiate with his club and with him, which I think is the easiest part.”
Barcelona 'definitely need a center forward'
Codina also highlighted Barcelona's need to sign a centre-forward in the summer. Veteran striker Robert Lewandowski is expected to leave when his contract expires and Codina says a replacement will be needed for the 37-year-old.
"We believe the team definitely needs a center forward, especially since it seems very likely Lewandowski won't be staying. So, if Lewandowski doesn't stay, a center forward is definitely needed," he added.
"Given the team's characteristics and formation, there could be different options. We absolutely need a center back. Right now, we have some very good center backs, but perhaps we're missing another type of player to complement them. And my personal opinion is that we need to strengthen the full-back position."
Der Klassiker next for Kane
Kane has been asked about talk of a Barcelona move recently and insisted he was in the dark, saying: ”I haven’t heard anything about it. My father and brother handle everything, but they haven’t said anything to me. As I’ve already said, I’m very happy here at Bayern. I’m focused on this season and my time at Bayern. I take it as a compliment.”
The striker is currently focusing on another big game for Bayern as the Bavarian giants take on Dortmund in a top-of-the-table clash in the Bundesliga on Saturday.
