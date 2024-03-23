Barcelona president Joan Laporta reveals Blaugrana plan to keep Joao Cancelo & Joao Felix next season - but they won't be permanent transfers
Barcelona president Joan Laporta has shed light on the future of loaned players Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo ahead of the summer transfer window.
- Laporta wants to keep both Felix & Cancelo
- Jorge Mendes working with Atletico & Man City to fork out a price
- Ansu Fati's future hangs in the balance