Hosts go top of the league as first-half spot-kick is enough to seal three points against Rayo Vallecano

Barcelona beat Rayo Vallecano 1-0 in nervy fashion to go top of La Liga on Monday.

Robert Lewandowski's first-half penalty was enough for Hansi Flick's side to edge in front, a lead they held onto despite their visitors causing plenty of problems.

Wojciech Szczesny was called into action on more than one occasion, while Lewandowski and Lamine Yamal were generally starved of service.

GOAL rates Barcelona's players from Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys...