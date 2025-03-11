Yamal Raphinha Barcelona BenficaGetty/GOAL
Barcelona player ratings vs Benfica: Lamine Yamal is from another planet! Other-worldly wonderkid puts on Champions League masterclass as red-hot Raphinha boosts Ballon d'Or bid

The 17-year-old once again underlined his world-class credentials with a superb performance in Catalunya to secure a quarter-final berth

Lamine Yamal was the star of the show while Raphinha maintained his superb recent form with two goals as Barcelona cruised into the quarter-finals of the Champions League with a 3-1 second-leg win over Benfica.

Barca held a 1-0 aggregate lead going into Tuesday's second leg, and had that doubled within 10 minutes, as Raphinha finished Yamal's cross-cum-shot at the back post. But within a minute, Benfica were level through Nicolas Otamendi, his header squirming through Wojciech Szczesny's hands.

Yamal was not to be denied, however, and he scored a truly sensational goal to restore Barca's lead on the night, cutting in off the right, beating his man, and floating the ball into the top corner. Raphinha then added a third before half-time, driving low into the bottom corner after Alejandro Balde's brilliant surging run from deep.

Barca should have added a fourth after the hour, as a beautiful flowing move led to Jules Kounde crossing across the box, but Frenkie de Jong could only send the ball wide.

GOAL rates Barcelona's players from Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys...

