Barcelona player ratings vs Athletic Club: Raphinha & Co. run riot as five-star Blaugrana cruise into Supercopa final

It took until the 15th minute for Barcelona to fire off their first shot on target as Pedri rifled a low drive straight at Unai Simon. And the Blaugrana had a great opportunity to go ahead five minutes later, only for Fermin Lopez to fire in a tame effort that was easily dealt with by Spain's No.1.

Barca were ahead with 22 minutes on the clock, however, as Ferran Torres bundled past Simon after a Fermin hit was deflected into the feet of the striker. Fermin then made no mistake to double Barcelona's advantage, and Roony Bardghji added a third with 10 minutes of the first half to play. Raphinha then got in on the act as the Brazilian rifled past Simon to ensure his side went in at the break four goals to the good.

Raphinha added his second and Barcelona's fifth shortly after the restart as the Catalans booked their place in Sunday's final with ease.

GOAL rates Barcelona's players from the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium...