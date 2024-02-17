Barcelona Player of the Season 2023-24 power rankings: Lamine Yamal leads a young generation as the struggling Blaugrana look to the future

Barca are unlikely to win anything this year, but there is still plenty of talent to be excited by in this squad

So, Barcelona are a mess. They are out of the title race, out of the Copa del Rey, and facing a tricky tie in the Champions League. Their manager has resigned and will leave in June. Their best midfielder is out for the season. They could lose one of Europe's best defenders this summer due to crippling financial difficulties. What is actually going right for the Blaugrana?

Well, there is some hope. With the season slipping away, Xavi has turned to youth - and the kids are alright. Lamine Yamal is, of course, the headline name. But a young cast is starting to show promise - if only to give the new manager hope that there might just be something to work with here.

GOAL has rated every Barcelona player's performance so far this season to figure out who should be the frontrunners for the club's Player of the Season award...

Last updated: December 15, 2023