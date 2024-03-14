'Don't underestimate the growth!' - Barcelona legend Patrick Kluivert hails US soccer fans ahead of 2026 World Cup plans

GettyThomas Hindle'Don't underestimate the growth!' - Barcelona legend Patrick Kluivert hails US soccer fans ahead of 2026 World Cup plansPatrick KluivertBarcelonaMajor League SoccerLaLigaFormer Barcelona striker Patrick Kluivert backed US soccer for growth as the country prepares to host the World Cup in two years' time.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowKluivert backs American fans to drum up supportAsserted fans are "enjoying the game"Spoke before La Liga event for Atletico-Barca game