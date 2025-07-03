Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal planning top secret 18th birthday party in Ibiza with VIP guests invited but mobile phones banned L. Yamal Barcelona LaLiga

Barcelona’s rising sensation Lamine Yamal is preparing to mark his 18th birthday in style with an exclusive and highly secretive party in Ibiza, as reported by COPE. Far from being a typical celebration, the event is expected to be as extraordinary as the player himself, turning his transition into adulthood into a spectacle that blends luxury, music, and high-level discretion.