Barcelona hit by brutal injury blow ahead of crucial Copa del Rey semi-final second leg against Atletico Madrid

The club released an official medical statement on Sunday afternoon providing the grim details of the injury. According to the report, the former Bayern Munich man suffered a significant blow during the clash with the Yellow Submarine, leading to a bone fracture. The diagnosis effectively rules him out of the immediate mid-week fixture and potentially further matches depending on the speed of his recovery and the necessity of protective measures.

The club said: "The player of the first team Robert Lewandowski received a trauma in the match of yesterday against Villarreal. The tests carried out today diagnosed a bone fracture in the internal face of the orbit of the left eye. The player will be out for the match of Tuesday against Atletico Madrid."