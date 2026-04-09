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FC Barcelona v Atletico de Madrid - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Quarter-Final First LegGetty Images Sport
Mohamed Mansi

Translated by

Barcelona has issued a strongly worded statement, presenting four demands to UEFA

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Barcelona has hit out at the refereeing after Kobarsi was sent off.

Barcelona has lodged a formal complaint with UEFA over Thursday’s 0-2 home loss to Atlético Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final.

Barcelona lost 2-0 at home to Atlético Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals.

Barcelona played with ten men from the 44th minute after defender Pau Cubarsi was sent off.

In an official statement, the club confirmed it had lodged a formal complaint with UEFA, protesting against the standard of refereeing in Wednesday’s contest.

  • FC Barcelona v Atletico de Madrid - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Quarter-Final First LegGetty Images Sport

    An official investigation has been launched, and the referees’ communications have been obtained.

    Barcelona’s statement alleged that the officiating failed to follow the relevant rules, directly influencing both the match’s progress and its final result.

    The complaint centres on a 54th-minute incident when, after play had been correctly restarted, an opposing player handled the ball inside the penalty area without a spot-kick being awarded.

    Barça stated: “This decision, combined with significant VAR shortcomings, constitutes a grave error. We request a formal investigation, access to referee communications, official acknowledgement of the errors, and appropriate action.”

    The club added that such controversial officiating has repeatedly hindered its Champions League campaigns, fostering double standards and undermining fair play.

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