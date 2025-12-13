Barcelona boss Hansi Flick outlines how Marcus Rashford has been 'perfect' since Man Utd outcast lost his starting place

Rashford’s move to Barcelona came after a difficult period at United, where he fell out of favour under Ruben Amorim and struggled to rediscover consistency. In Catalonia, however, Rashford believes he has found an environment more conducive to expressing himself. Speaking to BBC Sport, he described embracing a culture where collective purpose is paramount.

"I've always been, like many people in the world, an admirer of Spanish football," he said. "To play for the biggest club in Spain is a huge honour. I'm looking forward to playing more games here, just doing my best and try to help the team to win. It's a club that demands this. The environment is always pushing us to be the best players we can be so it's perfect to be in a place like this as a player."

Rashford has been candid about the scrutiny he faced in England, where questions were raised about his commitment and focus. In Barcelona, he insists the narrative feels different.

"I don't see anything here as like a pressure," he said. "It's just, I'm here to play football. It's been amazing. I feel welcome, I feel at home. I've just been enjoying every step of the way."

Beyond the pitch, Rashford has taken deliberate steps to integrate into life in Spain. Living away from Manchester for the first time, he has enrolled in Spanish lessons to ease communication with his team-mates.

"All my team-mates welcomed me well and I also felt very good in the city," he added. "It’s the first time I’ve lived away from Manchester, but I’m already starting to feel at home. I want to learn more Spanish and I’m trying."