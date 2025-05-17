WATCH: Barcelona duo entertain team-mates with spectacular falls during open top bus parade as Hansi Flick's side celebrate beating Real Madrid to La Liga title
Barcelona stars Inigo Martinez and Ronald Araujo both suffered spectacular falls during the team's open top bus parade after winning La Liga.
- Barca duo fall over during bus parade
- Celebrating La Liga triumph through city's streets
- Champions face Villarreal next on Sunday