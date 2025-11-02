Barcelona make demand to Marcus Rashford in order to finalise permanent transfer from Man Utd

Rashford’s Barcelona career has taken off in spectacular fashion following his summer loan from Manchester United. After years of inconsistency with the Premier League underperformers, the winger has rediscovered his spark under Hansi Flick. His blistering pace, improved decision-making, and renewed confidence were on full display during El Clasico, where he set up Fermin Lopez’s goal, and also in his Champions League brace against Olympiacos.

Rashford’s resurgence has been aided by Raphinha’s injury troubles, which opened the door for him to become the club’s first-choice left winger. He has made the role his own, striking an immediate connection with the likes of Ferran Torres and Lopez in Flick’s fluid attacking system. The Englishman’s turnaround has not gone unnoticed, with Barcelona officials already in talks to activate the option-to-buy clause included in his loan deal with Manchester United.

His story marks a remarkable change in fortunes after a turbulent year at Old Trafford, where a falling-out with Ruben Amorim led to his exile. Rashford’s public criticism of the club’s unstable direction and lack of leadership, combined with his short-lived loan at Aston Villa, made his departure inevitable. Now, in a calmer environment and surrounded by belief from both fans and coaching staff, Rashford looks every bit the player who once terrorised Premier League defences.