Barcelona get FIFA approval to complete signing of England U17 forward

After weeks of intense negotiations and administrative delays, Barcelona have finally secured the necessary green light from FIFA to process the transfer of England U17 and Norwich winger Tavares, according to Mundo Deportivo. With the governing body's approval now in writing, the 16-years-old has already arrived in Barcelona to undergo his medical examination and put pen to paper on his new contract.

It represents a significant victory for the club’s recruitment department, who have been tracking the youngster's progress for several months as they look to bolster their youth ranks with elite international talent. Tavares will become the latest youngster to join the club following a winter window that saw Hamza Abdelkarim, Juwensley Onstein and Patricio Pacifico arrive.