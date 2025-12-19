Getty Images Sport
Barcelona close in on Norwich wonderkid! Catalan side set to sign teen sensation who already has four caps for England U17s
From Carrow Road to La Masia
According to The Sun, Tavares has been on the radar of Bundesliga heavyweights RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund, both of whom were eager to secure one of English football’s most exciting young prospects. However, Barcelona have moved decisively, offering a clearly defined pathway that is believed to have proved decisive in the player’s thinking.
Tavares has already had a taste of senior football. He made his first-team debut for Norwich in a pre-season friendly against Dutch side Volendam in July. Although he has yet to feature in a competitive senior fixture, his progress has been relentless. Eligible to move abroad due to his Portuguese passport, Tavares has also represented England at Under-17 level, earning four caps and further enhancing his reputation. His most eye-catching moment this season came when he scored a remarkable 16-minute hat-trick for Norwich’s youth side in a 6-0 victory over Malaga’s academy.
Barca sells a clear development plan
Barcelona’s plan for Tavares is carefully structured. The forward is expected to begin his journey in Catalonia with the club’s Under-19 side before progressing to Barcelona B. From there, a future loan move is anticipated, designed to ease his transition into senior football while preserving the club’s long-term investment. Such a pathway has become familiar at La Masia, where recent graduates including Alejandro Balde, Gavi, Fermín Lopez and Lamine Yamal have all emerged as first-team regulars. Should the deal be finalised, he will also find himself alongside Shane Kluivert, the son of former Barcelona striker Patrick Kluivert and brother of Bournemouth forward Justin Kluivert.
Tavares’ departure comes at a difficult time for Norwich City. The Canaries are currently locked in a Championship relegation battle, sitting 23rd in the table and only above Sheffield Wednesday. Their Under-18 side has also endured a challenging campaign, languishing near the bottom of the U18 Premier League South. While Tavares would have become Norwich’s youngest-ever player had he featured competitively this season, the club’s wider struggles have limited opportunities for youth integration. This is not the first time Barcelona have turned to the English Football League in search of emerging talent. In 2019, the club famously signed Louie Barry from West Bromwich Albion at the age of 16.
Flick’s project gathers momentum
Flick has overseen a dramatic shift in mood since his appointment, with the team combining high-intensity pressing and tactical dominance to surge to the top of La Liga. Fresh reports from Germany suggest Barcelona are already preparing to open new contract talks with Flick, despite his most recent renewal coming only months ago. President Joan Laporta and sporting director Deco are understood to be keen to secure Flick’s long-term future, viewing him as the cornerstone of the club’s sporting revival.
According to Bild, Barcelona’s hierarchy is planning an early and ambitious extension offer designed to fend off interest from rival clubs and national teams ahead of the 2026 World Cup. The timing is unusual, but it reflects the board’s determination to eliminate any uncertainty as the season enters a decisive phase.
What comes next?
Since delivering a domestic treble last season, Flick’s side has shown no signs of slowing. Barcelona sit top of La Liga and are well placed to reach the Champions League knockout stages, with the possibility of a top-eight finish still within reach. While Flick has traditionally favoured shorter contracts, his seamless adaptation to life in Catalonia and his repeated expressions of affection for the city suggest a long-term commitment is increasingly plausible.
