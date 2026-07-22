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Barcelona reach agreement to sign Man City & Brazil star Kerolin in third biggest women's football transfer of all-time
Kerolin to leave Man City for Barca in blockbuster deal
Barca's interest in Kerolin was first reported earlier this month, by journalist Victoria Leite. The information said that Barca had had two bids rejected, with the second of those one that would've surpassed the £400,000 ($470,000) fee paid for England international Keira Walsh in the summer of 2022, which stood as Barca's record signing on the women's side.
Sport then noted that Kerolin's contract contained a release clause of over €1m (£857,000/$1.14m), which was a figure Barca were unable or unwilling to meet. However, after ge said that the two clubs were working to "find common ground and finalise the transfer", Leite has now reported that a deal has been agreed for a fee of much more than that, with the €1.5m (£1.28m/$1.7m) price tag to put Kerolin only below Grace Geyoro, of London City Lionesses, and potentially Alyssa Thompson, of Chelsea, in the list of the most expensive women's transfers in history. The Brazil star will sign a four-year deal in Catalunya this week.
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A deal too good for Man City to refuse
Kerolin had a brilliant season for Man City last time out, with her return of 14 direct goal contributions only bettered by Khadija Shaw, Alessia Russo and Vivianne Miedema as the club won their first Women's Super League title in 10 years.
That came in what was only Kerolin's first full season at City, too, following her arrival from the North Carolina Courage in January 2025. Under contract until the summer of 2028, City would not have come into the summer transfer window looking to sell a player who is still only 26 years old and, as such, has her best years ahead of her.
However, the financial attraction of the deal is easy to see, especially when combined with how well-stocked City are in the forward areas. On top of Shaw, Miedema, Mary Fowler, Lauren Hemp, Aoba Fujino and Iman Beney, City have also signed England international Beth Mead this summer and should they feel another recruit is needed with Kerolin departing, there is plenty of time left in the transfer window to spend the funds they will receive for the Brazil star.
Attacking reinforcements needed after Putellas & Paralluelo exits
Kerolin's arrival is a necessary one for Barca. The club has lost some key attacking talent this summer, particularly in two-time Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas, who has joined London City Lionesses, with Salma Paralluelo also choosing to depart on a free transfer not long after her two-goal display in the Champions League final, despite the Blaugrana offering her a new deal.
There's still plenty of quality in the forward line in Catalunya, thanks to Claudia Pina, Ewa Pajor, Kika Nazareth and Caroline Graham Hansen, who just signed a new contract, at the club, while young players like Sydney Schertenleib and Vicky Lopez continue to grow in stature.
Adding someone with Kerolin's proven game-changing ability and experience of the top level, though, is vital in order for the European champions, who have been largely recruiting young prospects in the summer transfer window, to maintain their place at the top of the game.
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Will Kerolin move impact important renewals at Barca?
Understandably, however, there are questions surrounding the money Barca will pay for Kerolin. Given how quickly and steeply transfer fees in the women's game have been rising, it's not a huge surprise that they would need to part with such an amount for the Brazil international, especially given she was under contract for two more years. However, in a financial sense, Barca have been restricted in recent years, with it only last summer that several first-team stars had to leave in order for the club to meet Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules, while a whole host of top academy talent was also sold.
Barca have some notable renewals to sort in this upcoming season. Patri Guijarro, arguably the best holding midfielder in the world, is only under contract until 2027 and is reportedly attracting interest from Lyon and clubs in England. Ewa Pajor, the focal point of the attack, is also entering the final year of her deal, as is rising star Esmee Brugts.
Having just watched all of Putellas, Paralluelo, Mapi Leon and Ona Batlle depart for free, Barca will not want to endure similar losses next summer and will be keen to ensure enough money is set aside to sort these renewals, despite the seemingly imminent arrival of Kerolin.
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