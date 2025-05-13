Ballon d'Or hopeful Ousmane Dembele wins Ligue 1 Player of the Year after incredible goal-scoring season as PSG chase historic quadruple in Champions League and French Cup

Ousmane Dembele's brilliant performances for PSG have been rewarded with the Ligue 1 Player of the Year award as Luis Enrique's side eye two trophies.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Dembele named best player in Ligue 1

Frenchman is league's top scorer with 21

PSG could finish season with four trophies Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱