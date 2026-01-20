Ballon d'Or 2026: Lionel Messi winning World Cup again would guarantee his NINTH Golden Ball win as former Cristiano Ronaldo team-mate left wowed by Inter Miami & Argentina captain's longevity

The most recent of Messi’s eight Ballon d’Or triumphs was savoured in 2023. He was recognised as the best player on the planet a matter of months out from inspiring his country to World Cup immortality at Qatar 2022.

The South American GOAT starred across that tournament, delivering when it mattered most in the knockout stages, and was able to complete his historic medal collection on a memorable night in the Middle East.

Messi is expected to form part of Argentina’s title defence, despite being yet to confirm his participation, and will have his sights locked on going back-to-back when the most prestigious of trophies come up for grabs.

He helped Inter Miami to an MLS Cup win, and himself to Golden Boot and MVP honours, in 2025 and has been showing no sign of slowing down. If he figures for the Albiceleste at FIFA’s flagship event, then he will be determined to claim the ultimate prize.