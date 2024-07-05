Bad news for Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney? Wrexham transfer talk makes EFL rival ‘chuckle’ as Red Dragons are linked with another striker after Paul Mullin injury surgery
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney may have to shelve any interest in Tom Bradshaw, with transfer talk making Millwall boss Neil Harris “chuckle”.
- Wales international generating rumours
- League One new boys looking to add
- Hollywood stars making deals possible