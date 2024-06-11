This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty/Instagram Bad Boys for life! Acting gives Lionel Messi ‘little kid smile’ as Hollywood superstar Will Smith reveals what it is like to work with ‘world-class’ Inter Miami icon Lionel MessiMajor League SoccerShowbizInter Miami CFArgentinaCopa America Hollywood superstar Will Smith has explained why acting gives Lionel Messi a “little kid smile”, with the Inter Miami ace becoming a Bad Boy for life! Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Argentine keeping busy on & off the pitch

Formed part of promotional campaign alongside Smith

Now readying himself for Copa America action Article continues below