'Baby coming!' - Chelsea ace Sam Kerr & USWNT star Kristie Mewis announce pregnancy

Chelsea ace Sam Kerr and USWNT star Kristie Mewis have revealed that they are to become parents in an announcement on Instagram.

Couple have been together since 2021
Engagement confirmed 12 months ago
Now readying themselves for new arrival