Axel Disasi survives the bomb squad! Forgotten Chelsea defender brought back in from the cold by Liam Rosenior - but Raheem Sterling remains absent
A clean slate for the 'forgotten' man
Rosenior has officially reintegrated Disasi into the first-team fold. The 27-year-old defender had become a peripheral figure in London, having not featured for the Blues since a Premier League appearance against Wolves on January 20, 2025. Following a loan spell at Aston Villa and a failure to secure a permanent move last summer, Disasi had been training in isolation, effectively resigned to the club's infamous "bomb squad".
However, the arrival of Rosenior has shifted the landscape. Ahead of Chelsea’s Champions League clash with Pafos, the new manager revealed that he held face-to-face talks with the French international to clear the air. "I had a really good meeting with him a couple of days ago," Rosenior explained. "I wanted to catch up with him, see where he was in terms of his career. I said to the players when I came in, it’s a clean slate for everybody."
Rosenior emphasised that the decision was based on merit and the "right thing" for the group dynamic, although he cautioned that Disasi faces a long road back to competitive action. "Because of the situation he’s been in, he’s behind in terms of his match fitness. We’ll keep working with him really, really hard to get him up to speed," he added.
Tosin injury forces defensive reshuffle
The decision to recall Disasi has likely been accelerated by a frustrating injury setback for Tosin Adarabioyo. The 28-year-old centre-back, who has been a reliable presence this season, was forced off during the 2-0 victory over Brentford at the weekend. Scans have since confirmed a hamstring issue that will sideline him for the foreseeable future.
"Unfortunately for Tosin, there’s something in his hamstring which is going to rule him out for the next few weeks," Rosenior confirmed on Tuesday. "But I can’t be more precise with that at the moment."
The loss of Tosin depletes Chelsea’s defensive options during a congested fixture list. While Disasi is not yet match-fit enough to step immediately into the starting XI for the midweek European tie, his presence in training provides Rosenior with an extra body and experienced cover as the medical team works to rehabilitate Tosin.
Sterling remains in exile amidst transfer talks
While Disasi has been granted a reprieve, the door remains firmly shut for Sterling. The 31-year-old winger has not returned to first-team training and appears to have played his final game for the club. Despite the change in management, the stance on Sterling remains unchanged, with the hierarchy and the manager aligned on moving the high earner off the books this month.
Rosenior was candid about the situation, hinting that negotiations over Sterling's future are active. "We’re in conversations at the moment about different things and different options that are going on in his career," the manager said. "Hopefully that will be clearer in the next few days."
Interest in Disasi also remains high, with clubs in England, Italy, and France monitoring his situation. Chelsea would reportedly prefer a permanent sale, but his reintegration into training suggests Rosenior sees value in keeping him involved, unlike Sterling, whose exit seems inevitable.
Triple injury boost ahead of Champions League test
Beyond the defensive headlines, Rosenior received positive news regarding the wider health of his squad ahead of Wednesday's meeting with Pafos. The illness bug that swept through the camp appears to have subsided, with Estevao, Malo Gusto and Jamie Gittens all declared available for selection after missing the Brentford win.
There is also optimism surrounding Enzo Fernandez. The midfielder played through illness at the weekend and missed training on Monday as a precaution, but he returned to the grass on Tuesday. Rosenior will make a final decision on the Argentine's involvement closer to kick-off, but the return of key attacking talents like Estevao will be a welcome boost as Chelsea look to cement their standing in the Champions League.
