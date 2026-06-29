Australian and ex-Chelsea forward Sam Kerr joins NWSL reigning champions Gotham FC

Gotham FC have signed one of the most decorated female football players in the world, as the reigning National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) champions have inked a deal with Australian international and former Chelsea forward Sam Kerr through 2030.

The club announced the signing on Monday, following Gotham's 2-0 Challenge Cup victory over Kansas City Current in Columbus, Ohio. Kerr joins the NJ/NY club after spending six years with Chelsea, where she won the Women's Super League (WSL) Golden Boot twice, as well as winning the league five times and six different domestic cups.

Kerr's signing with Gotham is a return of sorts for the striker, who played three seasons previously with Sky Blue FC from 2015 to 2017. Kerr will officially join Gotham in July, pending international transfer certificate clearance.