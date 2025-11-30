Atletico Madrid ready to enter Marc Guehi race as Liverpool face further transfer disappointment

Liverpool missed out on Guehi when a £35 million deal collapsed with the deal close to completion, as Guehi had even undergone a medical for Liverpool before the move was dramatically cancelled by Palace chairman Steve Parish, a decision driven by manager Oliver Glasner's insistence on having a replacement lined-up.

The failed transfer has since been described as a missed opportunity for Liverpool, particularly as they have faced defensive struggles and an injury to young defender Giovanni Leoni this season. The situation has become more complex because Guehi's contract with Palace expires at the end of the current season, meaning he is now free to sign a pre-contract agreement with a foreign club from January 1 - which gives Atelti a distinct head start. Liverpool remain interested in reviving their pursuit, potentially with a bid in the January window.

However, they now face competition from other top European clubs, who are all keen to sign the England international, possibly on a free transfer next summer. Some pundits believe Liverpool have "blown their chances" to agree to a move.

In recent seasons the Reds have missed out on a number of high-profile signings, including Martin Zubimedi, who eventually joined Arsenal and Leny Yoro, who opted to join Manchester United.