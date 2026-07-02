Atletico Madrid exploring surprise Mason Greenwood transfer swoop amid Barcelona's pursuit of Julian Alvarez

Barcelona are stepping up their efforts to sign Alvarez as they plan for life after Robert Lewandowski. According to a report from SPORT, Atletico have already begun assessing the market for viable alternatives. Alvarez is currently focused on trying to win a second World Cup with Argentina, adding to a staggering career that includes two Copa America titles, and a Champions League trophy.

The forward has been a key figure for Atletico, scoring 49 goals in 106 appearances since arriving from Manchester City, where he netted 36 times in 103 games. Despite publicly insisting they do not want to sell, Atletico have drawn up a shortlist, with Greenwood emerging as a primary objective.







