Atletico Madrid willing to make better Cristian Romero offer as Diego Simeone demands centre-back but La Liga side still fall short of Tottenham asking price

Diego Simeone wants Argentine defender Cristian Romero at Atletico Madrid, but the Metropolitano club have fallen short of Tottenham’s demands.

  • Diego Simeone wants Cristian Romero at Atletico Madrid
  • Spurs set high asking price for the defender
  • The 27-year-old is a World Cup winner with Argentina
