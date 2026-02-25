AFP
Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone delivers honest verdict on Antoine Griezmann's transfer links with MLS outfit Orlando City
Griezmann linked with shock Orlando switch
Recent reports from various media outlets have heavily linked the 32-year-old forward with a switch to the United States, specifically to join Orlando City. The Florida-based franchise has emerged as the frontrunner for his signature, with some suggestions even hinting at a potential move before the end of the current European season due to the open secondary transfer window in MLS. While an immediate exit remains an outside possibility, the narrative in Madrid has shifted from "if" the talismanic attacker will leave to "when" he will finally pack his bags for the States.
Simeone breaks his silence on transfer talk
Following Atletico Madrid's victory over Club Brugge in the Champions League play-offs, the spotlight naturally fell on Diego Simeone and the future of his most creative asset. The Argentine manager, who has overseen the vast majority of Griezmann's peak years in Spain, was asked directly about the rumours swirling around the Frenchman's potential move to MLS. Rather than shutting down the speculation or offering a firm "not for sale" stance, Simeone’s response was notably reflective and emotionally charged, perhaps indicating that the wheels of a transfer are already in motion.
Simeone did not shy away from acknowledging the player's personal agency in this career-defining decision, offering a brief but profound statement on the matter. Speaking to the press about Griezmann's future and the reported interest from Orlando City, the Atleti boss stated: "I hope he chooses what is best for him, and what he truly wants, he deserves to have what he desires."
The lure of the American dream
Griezmann has never hidden his fascination with American culture and his desire to eventually compete in MLS. The Frenchman is a well-known fan of North American sports, frequently attending NBA games and expressing an interest in the lifestyle offered by the United States. Orlando City provides an attractive destination for the playmaker, offering the chance to become the face of a franchise in a city that has previously welcomed global icons like Kaka. For Atletico, losing Griezmann would represent a seismic shift in their tactical setup, but the club appears resigned to honoring the wishes of a player who has given his all to the red and white stripes.
While the transfer window in Major League Soccer operates on a different schedule to the European leagues, the expectation remains that Griezmann will finish the current season in La Liga before making the jump. The prospect of joining Orlando City mid-season is technically feasible, yet practically difficult given Atleti's current sporting objectives in both domestic and European competitions. However, the lack of a definitive denial from the club's coaching staff suggests that the groundwork for a summer blockbuster deal is well and truly laid, leaving fans to cherish the final months of "Grizou" in a Colchonero shirt.
What's next for Atletico Madrid?
The potential exit of Griezmann would leave a massive void in Simeone's squad, one that will be difficult to fill given his unique ability to link midfield and attack. Despite the arrival of Alexander Sorloth and the presence of Julian Alvarez, Griezmann remains the heartbeat of the team’s creative play. Simeone’s insistence that the player "deserves" to choose his own path highlights the mutual respect between the two, but it also signals the start of a new era for Atletico. The management will likely have to dive back into the transfer market to replace the production and leadership that the French international brings to the table every week.
As the rumors persist, the focus for Griezmann will remain on finishing his Atletico Madrid tenure on a high note. With Champions League progression secured and the race for the top spots in La Liga heating up, his contributions on the pitch will be vital until the very last minute. Whether he lands in Florida or another American destination, the consensus in Madrid is clear: the club will not stand in the way of their talisman following his heart. For now, Simeone and his team must navigate the final stretch of the season with the looming reality that their star man is prepared to swap the Metropolitano for the sunshine of the Sunshine State.
