Aston Villa player ratings vs Celtic: Hey Arsenal, sure you don't want Morgan Rogers instead?! Hat-trick hero upstages Ollie Watkins in Champions League as Gunners target gets away with embarrassing penalty miss

England forwards have an eventful evening as Villa secure automatic qualification for the Champions League last 16.

Morgan Rogers' hat-trick helped Aston Villa secure qualification for the last 16 of the Champions league after a dramatic 4-2 victory over Celtic.

Unai Emery's side got off to a flyer, Rogers scoring twice inside the first five minutes, before Adam Idah's brace pulled Celtic level before half-time.

Ollie Watkins - subject of a £60m bid from Arsenal before the game - scored the winner on the hour mark, before skying a penalty and missing several other opportunities, but they did not cost his side.

The England striker then teed up Rogers for his third in stoppage time.

GOAL rates Aston Villa's players from Villa Park...