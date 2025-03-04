Aston Villa player ratings vs Club Brugge: Redemption for Tyrone Mings! Miracle clearance highlights strong defensive display as Morgan Rogers and Leon Bailey provide attacking spark in huge Champions League win

The England international came up trumps in defence while Unai Emery's forward line put them in control of their last-16 tie

Aston Villa took a giant leap towards the Champions League quarter-finals with a 3-1 win over Club Brugge in the first leg of their last-16 tie on Tuesday.

Villa made a flying start when Leon Bailey beautifully swept home a half-volley from 12 yards in the third minute, and Marcus Rashford wasn't far away from making it 2-0 when his shot from a tight angle was just about handled by ex-Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet.

But the visitors' advantage didn't last long, as Maxim De Cuyper guided a well-placed shot into the corner nine minutes later. The hosts were the better team for the rest of the first half, and had it not been for a smart stop from Emi Martinez, Brugge would have gone in at half-time with a deserved lead.

After the break, substitute Marco Asensio stung the hands of Mignolet shortly after coming on before Tyrone Mings pulled off a miraculous goalline clearance to deny Hans Vanaken. Christos Tzolis then wasted a glorious chance, and Brugge were made to pay for their profligacy as Brandon Mechele turned a delightful Morgan Rogers cross into his own net in the 82nd minute.

Nicky Hayen's side self-imploded once more when Tzolis clumsily fouled substitute Matty Cash in the box and Asensio dispatched the resulting spot-kick two minutes from time, meaning Unai Emery's team head to Villa Park with a two-goal cushion heading into the second leg.

GOAL rates Aston Villa's players from Jan Breydel Stadium...