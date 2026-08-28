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Aston Villa complete £65m signing of Nicolas Jackson from Chelsea as Unai Emery reunites with former Villarreal striker
Unai Emery secures priority attacking target
Aston Villa have confirmed the arrival of Jackson, with the 25-year-old forward putting pen to paper on a five-year contract that includes an option for a further 12 months.
The deal sees Unai Emery finally secure a player he has admired since their time together in La Liga. The transfer fee is understood to be structured with an initial £47.5m upfront fee and £17.5m in add-ons, representing a significant profit for Chelsea on the £32m they paid Villarreal back in 2023.
The move marks a homecoming of sorts for Jackson, who enjoyed his most productive spell under Emery’s tutelage in Spain. The Midlands club officially welcomed their new number nine on social media, declaring the pair reunited. This time in claret & blue.
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Chelsea bid farewell to trophy-winning forward
For Chelsea, the departure of Jackson signals a continued shift in their attacking ranks under the management of Xabi Alonso. Despite featuring prominently during the club’s pre-season tour and being integrated into the first-team set-up earlier this summer, the lure of a substantial transfer fee and the player’s desire to reunite with Emery proved decisive.
The club released a statement acknowledging his contributions, including his crucial goals in European competition. The statement noted: "Jackson was part of the Chelsea squads that won the UEFA Conference League and FIFA Club World Cup trophies. He netted 13 goals during that campaign, including one in the Wroclaw showpiece against Real Betis. The 25-year-old featured for the Blues under Alonso in pre-season, but now heads to Villa Park and brings an end to his time at Stamford Bridge. We thank Nico for his efforts during his time at the club and wish him well for the future."
Financial Fair Play and the 45-day rule
The deal has raised eyebrows across the Premier League due to the complex financial regulations governing transfers between the same two clubs in a single window. With Morgan Rogers moving to Chelsea in a club-record £117m deal and Jackson moving the other way for £65m, questions were asked regarding UEFA's 'player exchange transaction' rules.
These regulations are designed to prevent clubs from artificially inflating profits by exchanging players at high valuations. Specifically, UEFA adjusted rules to scrutinize deals made within 45 days of each other, which would typically require profits to be downgraded to the net cash difference.
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Impact on Emery's squad depth
On the pitch, Jackson provides Emery with a versatile attacking option who is already intimately familiar with his tactical demands. Having spent the last year refining his game in the Bundesliga, the Senegalese striker returns to England with improved clinical finishing and physical maturity. He is expected to compete directly with Ollie Watkins for a starting berth or potentially operate in a wider role, given his experience playing across the front three.
The transfer represents the third major piece of business between Villa and Chelsea this summer, with rumors persisting that goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez could be the next to make the move to London.
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