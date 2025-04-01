A four-way bidding war looming?! Aston Villa, Newcastle, Nottingham Forest and West Ham all send scouts to watch Galatasaray star Baris Alper Yilmaz as summer plans are drawn up
Aston Villa, Newcastle, Nottingham Forest and West Ham have all sent scouts to watch Galatasaray star Baris Alper Yilmaz ahead of the summer.
- Galatasaray star emerging as a target
- PL quartet all represented as Gala played Besiktas
- Yilmaz a tricky winger