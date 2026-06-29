Aston Villa demand British record transfer fee for Arsenal and Chelsea target Morgan Rogers

According to the Telegraph, Villa have informed suitors that Rogers will not be allowed to leave Villa Park for anything less than £130 million. The 23-year-old, who is currently away on international duty with England at the World Cup, has become one of the most sought-after talents in European football following a stellar campaign.

The valuation placed on Rogers by Villa leadership would surpass the current British record of £125m, which Liverpool paid to Newcastle United for Alexander Isak last summer.



