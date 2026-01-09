Aston Villa line up Conor Gallagher move as Unai Emery bids to strengthen shock title contenders in January

The future of Harvey Elliott could have a bearing on any move for Gallagher. Elliott joined Villa on loan on deadline day in September with an obligation to buy should the young midfielder make a set number of appearances.

Emery, though, has already confirmed that Villa won't be making Elliott's move permanent, saying ahead of the Villans' Europa League tie with FC Basel: "We are speaking with him and about his situation. He is not here with us. First, my decision and also the situation. He is on loan playing with us, but he is not definitely adding to us with a permanent contract.

"Hopefully we can get the best for him and the best for us. I respect him as a player and as a person. He is training well, but we have one circumstance with him. Hopefully we can get a solution for him to try to play consistently and try to continue in his career with us or not."

Elliott has already played for both Liverpool and Villa this season, and FIFA rules stipulate that a player can only play for two teams in a single season, leaving the 22-year-old in limbo for the second half of the season.