Aston Villa chief Monchi makes strong statement on potential Douglas Luiz return with Juventus midfielder tipped to leave Alisha Lehmann in Turin after nightmare start to life at Serie A club
Aston Villa sporting director Monchi has said Douglas Luiz would be welcome back at the club amid his difficult start to life at Juventus.
- Brazilian left Villa to join Juventus
- Midfielder has started just two matches
- Monchi says he would sign him again